Ryan Murphy Confirms That You Won't See A Trump Character On American Horror Story

Don't worry, American Horror Story fans: The upcoming season will feel a little too real, but thankfully it won't be ripping plot lines directly from the headlines as the scariness unfolds.

Shortly after American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the next season of the anthology horror hit would tackle the 2016 presidential election, he clarified that, no, characters based on the candidates will not be making their way into your nightmares. (Or at least in an AHS-induced capacity, anyway.)

At the Publicists Guild Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills on February 24, Murphy set the record straight about the next installment of the series: "You will not see [Donald] Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show."

Does this mean we won't get, say, a character that has an immediately identifiable hairstyle? Maybe, but Murphy won't call the character by the name of the person who inspired it, that's for sure. He reminded the crowd that AHS has always been an allegorical series that's drawn inspiration from real-life events, but that didn't stop him from cracking a joke at his leading lady's expense.

"Now as I look over at Sarah Paulson, I think of Kellyanne Conway," he said. "I don’t know! I might be rewriting!