Watch Harry Styles Chomp On Some Toast In A New Clip From Dunkirk

J. Kempin/Getty Images for NBC

This Friday (July 21), Harry Styles will make his big-screen debut in Christopher Nolan's new World War II epic, Dunkirk. This is the role for which he ostensibly cut off his long hair last year, and based on what we've seen from the film's trailers, it's a role that finds Harry fighting for his life underwater amid a surge of enemy fire.

When Harry stopped by The Tonight Show Wednesday night (July 19), we finally got our first look at what likely get him and his fellow British soldiers into that harrowing situation in the first place: an incoming torpedo.

Before that, though — as a sneak peek at a Harry-centric scene revealed — he's just a young dude hanging with a comrade, munching on a piece of toast. You can see that scene at the 3:08 mark of the video below.

The interview with Jimmy Fallon also finds Harry talking about how Dunkirk makes him emotional, even though he's in it. Later, he makes a wish (via a jade bottle from Stevie Nicks) to host the show, that ends up coming true. Well, briefly anyway.

Harry's debut self-titled solo album dropped in May and features a song rumored to be about Taylor Swift and another one where he sounds a whole lot like Beck. 2017 has, so far, been his for the taking.