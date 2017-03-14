Beyoncé's Mom Drops Hints About The Origin Of New Baby Rumi's Name

Flanigan/FilmMagic

Beyoncé and Jay-Z recently welcomed two bundles of joy, in case you've been living in a vacuum devoid of modern news. Last week, they revealed their twins to the world with an extravagant photo that promptly shattered the internet. You know the one.

Daughter Rumi and son Sir are only one month old, but fans can't get enough of them. That's where their grandmother Tina Knowles, the woman who blessed us with Bey, comes in.

On Sunday (July 16), she dropped major hints about Rumi's name, sharing quotes from an ancient Persian poet named Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi — Rumi for short. He was born in 1207, but his words have lived on for centuries.

"This is poetry by the [13th] century poet 'Rumi' it's not only beautiful but logical," Tina wrote, adding, "Sometimes we are the reason we can't find love!! We have to work on ourselves first to be whole❤️"

Did Bey and Jay-Z name their second daughter after this Rumi? We can't be certain, but it would make sense; the Carters have always been a family of wordsmiths. Big sister Blue Ivy is already flexing her rap skills on dad's 4:44, after all. Perhaps little Rumi will be next.