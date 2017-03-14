Is This Blue Ivy Rapping On Jay-Z's 4:44 Bonus Track?

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jay-Z's new album, 4:44, dropped last week exclusively on Tidal. Since then, the reins have been loosened a bit, and you can now stream it on Apple Music, too (but still not Spotify). This weekend, we're set for a physical release of 4:44 as well, as Billboard reported on Thursday (July 6), including three bonus tracks. The most exciting sounding of these is a song called "Blue's Freestyle/We Family" — as in a freestyle apparently performed by Jay and Beyoncé's five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Nothing official has been released or confirmed yet, but snippets of the track have made their way online and indeed sound like Blue Ivy impressively rapping over a vintage beat. You can listen to that clip, which includes meme-worthy material of her repeating the phrase "boom shakalaka" several times, right here.

The other two 4:44 bonus tracks are set to be "Adnis," the song from the first 4:44 teaser, and "MaNyfaCedGod," which could very well be a Game of Thrones reference. Time to get excited.