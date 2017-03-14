Beyoncé Shares Majestic First Pic Of Twins One Month After Their Birth

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

She finally reveals their names, too, but you already know them

Exactly one month ago today, Beyoncé gave birth to her twins, but we didn't know that for sure at the time. Now we do — and now we know their names, too, thanks to the first-ever picture of them shared by their mom on Instagram, where they all look like flower royalty.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," Bey wrote in the caption. Allow me to repeat that: The twins are indeed one boy named Sir Carter and one girl named Rumi Carter.

Rumors began swirling just about a month ago that Bey had given birth to fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, on June 12, and it looks like they were close but not exact with the date. TMZ reported all the back on June 30 that their names were Sir and Rumi after a bit of sleuthing through some paperwork from the company Bey runs with her husband, Jay-Z.

The cool thing is that Sir and Rumi have already appeared onstage, in Bey's stomach as she performed cuts from her Lemonade album at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Remember that? With their 5-year-old sister Blue Ivy already making her rap debut on Jay-Z's new album, it stands to reason the twins could have promising careers ahead of them.

But in the meantime, you know, it's cool. We can just let them be babies.