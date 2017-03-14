Getty Images

Here's what we know about the arrival of the Carter babies

Beyoncé May Have Already Given Birth To Her Twins

Beyoncé has blessed the world by bringing two new members of the Knowles-Carter family into it.

Here's what we know: People reports that the twins have arrived, and that Bey, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy are thrilled and enjoying their first days together as a family of five.

Multiple outlets are reporting additional information and going so far as to offer up a birthdate and the sex of the babies. TMZ reports that Beyoncé gave birth to fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, on June 12, and Us Weekly reports that multiple sources have confirmed those details as well. Beyoncé's reportedly estranged father, Mathew Knowles, also chimed in with a congratulatory tweet, but no word yet from either the Knowles or Carter camps about the arrival of Bey and Jay's bundles of joy.

Although they've only been breathing air for a few days, Beyoncé's twins have already enjoyed a long stay in the spotlight. She announced her pregnancy with an immediately iconic Instagram post showing off her baby bump, which she subtly revealed was home to not one but two new humans.

Shortly after revealing her pregnancy, Bey performed with twins on board at the 2017 Grammy Awards, appearing as a goddess of life and fertility to sing selections from her most recent album Lemonade.

Though she had to pull out of her headlining Coachella slot, Beyoncé continued documenting her pregnancy with multiple photoshoots shared on her website and Instagram. Even before they were born, her twins wore some serious looks.

If Beyoncé believes in the world enough to bring two new babies into it, the world might still be worth believing in.