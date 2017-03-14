These Are The MTV Shows You'll Be Watching This Summer

Dewey Nicks

The network has just announced its new slate, featuring fresh programs and a few classics

MTV is continuing its legendary emphasis on youth culture -- and its brand-new slate of summer programming reflects this historic tradition.

Today, the network unveiled a lineup of new and returning series that will premiere in the not-so-distant future. In addition to Teen Mom 2 and The Challenge XXX, there's Siesta Key (a return to the ultimate summer soap from the producers of Laguna Beach), Win Big (a live game show that features Rob Dyrdek giving away $100,000 to help young people fulfill life goals) and Catfish: Trolls (an investigative vehicle that chronicles Internet trolls). There are five new series and four returning hits.

Check out descriptions for the diverse reality shows below (in order of premiere dates), and stay with MTV News for more updates!

NEW SERIES

SafeWord (premiering Thursday, July 13 at 11:30/10:30c)

SafeWord is where famous friends may become famous frenemies -- all for a laugh. From the producers of Lip Sync Battle and hosted by Terrence J, the season will feature Kevin Hart, Damien Dante Wayans, Ludacris, Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Amber Rose, Charlamagne Tha God, Ross Butler, Justin Prentice, Lil Rel Howery and others.

Siesta Key (premiering Monday, July 31 at 10/9c)

From the producers of Laguna Beach comes Siesta Key, the ultimate summer series that follows a group of young adults confronting issues of love, heartbreak and looming adulthood. As these friends spend the summer together in their beautiful hometown, they try to figure out who they are and what they want to be.

MTV Undressed (premiering Wednesday, August 16 at 11/10c)

MTV Undressed is a one-of-a-kind social experiment that strips away the distractions and superficiality of the digital world. In each episode of this dating experiment, two strangers must undress each other before getting to know one another for the next 30 minutes. They will be tasked with answering questions and performing simple challenges -- all designed to test whether or not romance can blossom. At the end of the allotted time, each partner must press a YES/NO button to decide if he or she wants to continue the fledgling relationship -- or say goodbye.

Win Big (premiering September 2017)

Rob Dyrdek is a professional “dream achiever” who carved his own path to fame and fortune by transforming his passions into reality. Now, Rob is teaming up with MTV for a new game show where $100,000 will be given away in every episode to help young people take life to the next level.

Catfish: Trolls (premiering September 2017)

Radio host, television star and internet provocateur Charlamagne Tha God and co-host Raymond Braun will give everything they’ve got to stop Internet trolls (aka the most pervasive and consistent troublemakers online). Using the Catfish style of investigating the truth, Catfish: Trolls will unmask the most vocal trolls to drag them out of hiding and into the light.

RETURNING SERIES

Teen Mom 2 (premiering Monday, July 17 at 9/8c)

Teen Mom 2 is about to make history -- with five mamas showcasing their everyday lives. Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah will be joined by Briana, who viewers last saw during her Teen Mom 3 tenure. There's a lot in store for the group, including four babies and one surprise proposal.

Teen Mum (airs Mondays at 10/9c)

At a time when teens are increasingly spending summers abroad, MTV UK’s wildly popular Teen Mom UK is crossing the pond for a special three-week Teen Mum series. Chloe, Megan, Mia and Naomi will showcase the highs and the lows of young parenthood -- with their precious kiddos.

The Challenge XXX (premiering Tuesday, July 18 at 9/8c)

Rene Cervantes

In honor of 30 Challenge seasons, 30 of the series’ most conniving, unpredictable players will travel to Colombia for the biggest, baddest, boldest installment to date. Villains will go head-to-head in the most extreme, daring challenges to compete for their chunk of $1 million (which happens to be the largest prize in franchise history).

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (airs Thursdays at 11/10c)

Nick Cannon and his world-class cast of comedians are back in New York City and on the biggest stage in the world -- Broadway. Guest captains for the season include some of the hottest stars in music and entertainment, including Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, Vic Mensa, Blac Chyna, the cast of The New Edition Story, Run the Jewels, Jake Miller, Remy Ma, Papoose, Young M.A, Wendy Williams, Lil Rel Howery, Tami Roman and Shameik Moore.