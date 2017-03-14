La La Anthony Has Apparently Had Erotic Dreams About Ludacris

Has La La Anthony ever had an erotic dream about Ludacris? Spoiler: yes.

The scandalous question is answered on an upcoming episode of MTV's SafeWord, a new series hosted by Think Like A Man star Terrence J and featuring celeb pals who might just become frenemies after appearing on the show. The reason for possible beef: During a series of showdowns that feature a comedy-roast vibe plus an irresponsible use of Twitter, the stars will push the envelope (and try to embarrass the hell out of each other).

That's not all: As the brand-new sneak peek shows, below, there's also a game involving a lie detector test, and that's when La La -- helplessly hooked up to the machine -- is asked by singer Kelly Rowland if she's ever had, um, special nighttime thoughts about multi-hyphenate Ludacris.

Also set to appear (and possibly become frenemies) on SafeWord this season: Kevin Hart and Damien Dante Wayans (with guest Marlon Wayans), Amber Rose and Charlamagne Tha God (see a sneak peek of their battle here), Ross Butler and Justin Prentice, Mack Wilds and Young M.A (with guest Jermaine Fowler), Ron Funches and Drake Bell, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo, and Lil Rel and Jermaine Fowler.

In addition, there'll be a group of comedians on hand to help the celebs be extra-witty, including Carly Aquilino, Sam Jay, Ricky Velez, Leonard Ouzts, Taylor Tomlinson, Akaash Singh, Matt Pavich and Sherry Cola.

But back to La La and her erotic dreams. Did she tell the truth when asked the risqué question, or did the lie detector catch her fibbing? Watch the clip to find out, then tune in to SafeWord on Thursday, July 13 at 11:30 pm ET/PT, right after a new episode of Wild ‘N Out. For more on the show, follow it on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @mtvsafeword, or visit safeword.mtv.com.