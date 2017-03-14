Is Jay-Z’s Latest Album Teaser A Game Of Thrones Reference?

Getty Images

Right on the heels of “Kill Jay Z,” Jay-Z has unleashed yet another cryptic teaser for his upcoming album, 4:44.

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o stars in the black-and-white clip, titled “MaNyfaCedGod.” In it, she stares intensely and breaks down into tears while moody, wordless music plays. Like “Kill Jay-Z,” it’s completely devoid of context, so let your imagination run wild. And please let us know if you crack a code in the title’s letter capitalization. In the meantime, we’ll just assume it’s a Game of Thrones reference.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 arrives on June 30, exclusively via Tidal. An earlier teaser previewed a new song called “Adnis,” as well as the 4:44 film, which stars Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, and Danny Glover.