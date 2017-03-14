Getty Images

Those '4:44' teaser clips sure make it look like an all-star visual album

Jay Z's New Album Might Be The Lemonade Response We've Been Waiting For

All the rumors were true. Earlier this month, mysterious signs and banner ads reading only "4:44" began popping up online and in the New York City subway. The ads were found to be linked to Tidal, leading many fans to suspect that they were hinting at an upcoming Jay Z project.

On Sunday night (June 18), those suspicions were confirmed: Jay Z has a new album coming out called 4:44, which drops June 30.

Naturally, the album will be a Tidal exclusive, although Jay is also offering a free six-month trial of the streaming service to Sprint customers. At least you don't have to buy a whole new phone to hear it this time.

Jay's offered up a 30-second clip of a new song called "Adnis" with visuals starring Mahershala Ali. According to an earlier teaser, Lupita Nyong'o and Danny Glover will also star in the 4:44 film.

Could this project be a Lemonade-style visual album, a long-awaited response to Beyoncé's tell-all? Or is it just a regular album with a separate movie attached? Time will tell soon enough.