Chance And DJ Khaled’s New Song Proves They’re The Coolest Dads

YouTube

DJ Khaled’s star-studded new album Grateful is finally here, and it features Rihanna getting wild, Drake taking things to the max, and Justin Bieber doing some quasi-yodeling. But in perhaps the album’s brightest, most meaningful moment, Khaled and Chance the Rapper revel in the blessings of fatherhood on “I Love You So Much.”

Over a bouncy, horn-laden beat that would’ve been right at home on Chance's Coloring Book, Khaled shouts endearing affirmations to his son, Asahd (“You’re my son! You’re a mogul!”). Chano, meanwhile, declares, “Me and my daughter taking over” and even recites the entire alphabet at one point. It’s basically the most upbeat lullaby you’ve ever heard.

As the proud dads shared on Instagram, “I Love You So Much” was inspired by their children, and by families the world over. Khaled wrote that it’s a “very special song” he dedicates to Asahd, who’s also credited as an executive producer on Grateful.

Chance shouted out his daughter in his post, adding, “S/o to Asahd and Kensli for inspiring this record and to the legendary @DjKhaled for believing in me, reminding me to believe in myself, reminding to be #Grateful and for giving glory to God.”

Is this the coolest Dad's Club in the world or what?