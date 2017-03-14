DJ Khaled Reveals Epic Grateful Tracklist Featuring ALL Your Faves

Getty Images

Never doubt the depth of DJ Khaled’s Rolodex.

While prepping his 10th studio album, Grateful, it appears the Miami mogul kept returning to one of his oft-used catchphrases: “Another one!” Khaled unveiled the project’s full tracklist today (June 9), and it basically includes anyone who’s anyone in the hip-hop sphere.

We already know about Beyonce and Jay Z’s “Shining,” the Drake-assisted “To the Max,” and the No. 1 single “I’m the One” with Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper. The rest of the 23-track set includes Rihanna, Migos, Big Sean, Calvin Harris, Nas, and Young Thug, as well as multiple cameos from Future, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, and Travis Scott. Khaled’s son, Asahd, also made the cut, which is only fitting, considering the 8-month-old is also the album’s executive producer and cover star.

Gawk in wonderment at the Grateful tracklist below, and cop the album when it arrives on June 23.