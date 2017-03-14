Katy Perry Comforts Ariana Grande In New Video From Manchester Benefit Concert

Getty Images

Almost three weeks after we watched the biggest musicians in the world rally behind Ariana Grande for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, Katy Perry has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her experience.

In a new video from the event — held to honor the victims and survivors of the May 22 terrorist attack in Manchester — Perry preps for the show and rehearses her acoustic rendition of “Part of Me.” We also see her dance backstage and mingle with fellow superstar performers. She takes a selfie with Niall Horan, goofs off with Miley Cyrus, and hugs Justin Bieber, who tells her, “It’s awesome that you’re here, doing this.”

The video also gives us a backstage view of Perry’s performance, as well as a closer look at her incredible dress, which was printed with the faces of the 22 people killed outside Manchester Arena. And in the video’s sweetest moment, Perry and Grande share a long, emotional hug backstage. That kind of love and solace is what the day was all about, after all.