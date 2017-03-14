Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester)

Did You Notice Katy Perry’s One Love Dress Was Covered In Pics Of The Manchester Victims?

Last night (June 4), Katy Perry (literally) wore her heart on her sleeve. During the One Love Manchester benefit concert, the singer paid tribute to the victims of the tragic attack by wearing a dress partially made of fabric printed with the faces of the 22 people killed outside Manchester Arena.

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester)

Her all-white outfit was bordered at the neck and arms with photos of the victims. On the back of her dress, the photos were arranged in the shape of a heart, as you can see when she took off her coat to perform "Roar."

"It can be the most difficult thing to do, but love conquers fear, and love conquers hate, and this love that you choose will give you strength," Katy declared during her performance. "It's our greatest power."

You can watch more from One Love Manchester here.