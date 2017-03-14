Chance’s Bro Taylor Bennett Takes A Foggy Ride In His ‘Roof Gone’ Video

YouTube

Back in February, Taylor Bennett dropped his third mixtape, Restoration Of An American Idol. Now, he’s shared the first visuals for the project, and taken a page out of his brother Chance the Rapper’s playbook in the process.

For “Roof Gone,” Taylor worked with director Austin Vesely, a longtime collaborator of Chance’s who helmed the “No Problem” and “Angels” vids. Vesely used a combination of low light and eerie fog to match the vibey nature of the song, and Taylor commands the attention while kicking back in a vintage Cadillac convertible.

“Roof Gone” was made in partnership with Urban Outfitters, and Taylor told UO of the vid, “It's a narrative based on one of my past relationships. ... Just when you feel you're finally at a point where you think you have a connection with someone, you see her gazing at somebody bigger, an idol or star. I'm sitting right next to her and she's staring at something that's further away.”

Here’s hoping we get to see more of the 21-year-old’s creative vision come to life soon. Maybe for his Restoration Of An American Idol collab with Chance? Fingers crossed!