Chance The Rapper And His Little Brother Join Forces On A New Song

Taylor Bennett’s new album, Restoration of an American Idol, is here, and as promised, it features a collaboration with his older brother, Chance the Rapper.

The Bennett bros team up on “Grown Up Fairy Tales,” which also features Jeremih handling hook duty. Chano opens the piano-driven track, declaring, “I never will grow up,” a sentiment later echoed by Taylor on his lengthy, impressive, song-closing verse.

In an interview with AllHipHop, Taylor revealed that the Mike Will Made It–produced collab dates back to Chance’s Acid Rap days.

“It’s a song that Chance was supposed to put on a Mike Will Made It album around the time of Acid Rap. It’s one of my favorite songs,” the 21-year-old revealed. “When I got sick in New York, I had a blood clot. I felt so sick. That was the only song I could really think of. I called [Chance] like, ‘Yo, you gotta let me have this song.’ He let me have it. That’s how it came together. We’ve worked through it all together since then, but that’s where it came from.”

Restoration of an American Idol is Taylor’s first full-length since 2015’s Broad Shoulders. The nine-track project also features guest spots from Lil Yachty, Raury, and Kyle. Stream the album on Taylor’s SoundCloud here.