Chance The Rapper’s Little Brother Taylor Just Announced A Star-Studded New Project

Lil Yachty, Jeremih, and Chance himself are all featured on ‘Restoration of an American Idol’

Chance the Rapper's little brother Taylor Bennett has announced a new project called Restoration of an American Idol, due out Friday (February 24). The full-length release will be Taylor's first collection of new music since 2015's Broad Shoulders and his first new music since he came out publicly as bisexual last month.

Taylor posted the project's tracklist on Twitter Wednesday night (February 22), revealing a stacked lineup of guest features. Jeremih, Lil Yachty, and Raury all appear among the song titles, and Chance the Rapper returns to back up his little bro on a track called "Grown Up Fairy Tales."

Now that the word's out about Taylor's latest release, there's been some contention as to how it compares to Chance's highly acclaimed mixtape Coloring Book — specifically, how Lil Yachty's verse on Chance's "Mixtape" holds up next to his upcoming verse on Taylor's "Neon Lights." Yachty seems to think he lent Taylor the better bars, inspiring some good old-fashioned brotherly competition.

Whatever the case may be, we're just happy to hear a new addition to the Bennett family discography.