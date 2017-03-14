Harry Styles Wore A T-Shirt That Says ‘Women Are Smarter’

Getty Images

Feminist t-shirts are having a moment with celebrities. Everyone from Rihanna to A$AP Rocky has been seen wearing Dior t-shirts that say "We Should All Be Feminists," a quote from author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's essay and TED Talk of the same name.

But yesterday, Harry Styles one-upped everyone's beloved $710 tee with a slightly more provocative statement. He ran into some fans while wearing a t-shirt that says, "Women Are Smarter."

The shirt comes via the brand Itsasickness, and part of its proceeeds benefit Planned Parenthood.

This seems like a fitting look for Harry, considering he told Rolling Stone in April, "They're our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going. Teenage-girl fans — they don't lie. If they like you, they're there. They don't act 'too cool.' They like you, and they tell you. Which is sick."

May god bless the ambitious fan whose courage provided us with this blurry selfie. Amen.