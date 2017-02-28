Dior ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ T-Shirts Will Benefit Rihanna’s Charity

In their spring 2017 show, Dior capitalized on popular political sentiments with a shirt that read: “We should all be feminists.” Now, the label is announcing all the proceeds from those shirts will go to the Clara Lionel Foundation, which is run by none other than Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year, Rihanna.

The quote printed on the t-shirts is from author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's essay and TEDx Talk of the same name.

Elle reports that the shirts will retail for $710, which is... a bit steep. Maybe I'll just directly donate to Rihanna's foundation, which she founded in honor of her grandparents to fund global health and education programs, and DIY my own feminist t-shirt with a Sharpie instead.