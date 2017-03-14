YouTube

A$AP Rocky Wears His Feminism On His Sleeve In New A$AP Mob Video

A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg take themselves to church in the video for their so-called “realest song,” “Wrong.”

In the elegantly shot vid, the A$AP Mob stars rap about their cheating ways while surrounded by stoic, detached women in white.

“Shouldn't have never been with them other broads / And now I left my girl with another scar,” Ferg raps. “Sometimes I take advantage just 'cause I'm a star / I know it's wrong so I'm on my knees prayin' to God.”

Rocky, who wears a dope “WE SHOULD ALL BE FEMINISTS” shirt, delivers the hook: “Father, please forgive us / Couldn't tell the difference and it's on me / I don't need to seek attention / Just to keep these womens on me.”

“Wrong” is presumably a single off A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2, the follow-up to last year’s Cozy Tapes, Vol. 1: Friends. The project doesn't have an official release date yet, so keep those eyes peeled.