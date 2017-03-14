Devon From Raven’s Home Is Already Spending Quality Time With His Son

Getty Images

Oh, snap! There's some serious father-son bonding happening on the Raven's Home set, and we are loving every minute of it.

After casting news revealed Jonathan McDaniel would be reprising his That's So Raven role of Devon Carter on the Disney Channel spin-off — as Raven Baxter's (Raven-Symoné) ex-husband, no less — McDaniel has been popping up on the gang's social media accounts more frequently.

On Monday (June 5), Issac Ryan Brown, who plays Raven and Devon's psychic son, Booker, shared a sweet pic of himself hanging out with his TV dad and IRL sister. Seriously, this is A-plus casting right here.

McDaniel reposted Brown's pic and gushed about his costar and his sis. "I am inspired by these two beautiful souls," McDaniel wrote in the caption. Brown also posted a video of the onscreen father-son team goofing off on set. McDaniel quickly stepped into the role of "dad," as he pointed out different things to Brown, who proudly followed McDaniel around the studio, listening intently.

If you don't think you can hold on until Raven's Home premieres on July 21, then Disney's got you covered. Besides releasing the first trailer last week, the network also dropped two first-look videos that highlight the shenanigans to come. The first vid channels that iconic Lizzie McGuire bra episode via Raven's daughter, Nia (Navia Robinson), who wants a bra but also doesn't want her family to make a big deal about it.

The second one is shorter but gives us one of those classic Raven Baxter zingers we've been missing since That's So Raven ended 10 years ago. Glad things are coming full circle.