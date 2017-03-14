Disney Channel/Bob D’Amico

The That’s So Raven Spin-Off Has Found Raven And Chelsea’s Kids

Listen up, home skillet biscuits: The That's So Raven spin-off was picked up to series by Disney Channel, which means Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) will soon be back in your life every week. Oh snap!

The new spin-off series, now titled Raven's Home, begins shooting this month and will premiere sometime later this year. Along with the show's new name, Deadline reports that the four main kids have been cast. Ready to meet Raven and Chelsea's kids?