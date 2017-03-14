The That’s So Raven Spin-Off Has Found Raven And Chelsea’s Kids
The new series is called ‘Raven’s Home’
Listen up, home skillet biscuits: The That's So Raven spin-off was picked up to series by Disney Channel, which means Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) will soon be back in your life every week. Oh snap!
The new spin-off series, now titled Raven's Home, begins shooting this month and will premiere sometime later this year. Along with the show's new name, Deadline reports that the four main kids have been cast. Ready to meet Raven and Chelsea's kids?
-
Raven's daughter, Nia
Played by Navia Robinson, Nia is the 11-year-old fraternal twin to Booker. She recently worked on both Being Mary Jane and The Vampire Diaries.
-
Raven's son, Booker
Acting as Nia's twin brother, Issac Ryan Brown is best known as Young Dre on Black-ish.
-
Chelsea's son, Levi
Jason Maybaum is Chelsea's 9-year-old child, and his TV mom describes him as "a star in the making." Maybaum has guest-starred on shows like Workaholics and Superstore.
-
Nia's BFF, Tess
Skylar Katz rounds out the kid stars as the Chelsea to Nia's Raven. Katz auditioned on America's Got Talent last year, impressing the judges with her rap skills.