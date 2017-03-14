Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Plus, how you can binge all episodes of 'That's So Raven'

Here’s When Raven And Chelsea Are Officially Returning To Your TV For Raven’s Home

Listen up, ya nasties! We finally have a premiere date for Raven's Home, the highly-anticipated spin-off to That's So Raven. How long do you have to wait to see Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) together again? Not that long, considering it's been almost ten years since the finale.

Per TV Line, Raven's Home will premiere on Disney Channel Friday, July 21 at 10/9c, directly after Descendants 2 drops.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!

Disney

Leading up to the premiere, Disney Channel is making ALL. FOUR. SEASONS. of That's So Raven available on Disney Channel's app and On Demand starting June 1. Grab your lunch boxes, home skillet biscuits, because we are marathoning this classic show all summer long. I'm about to pass out from nostalgia overload.

Disney Channel just shared the official logo for the show — which has already taken the internet by storm after fan photos emerged online during tapings. The h in "home" makes a little door if you look closely. You didn't need to be a psychic to see that one coming.