Ariana Grande Joins Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, And More For Manchester Benefit Concert

Getty Images

All ticket sales will go to the victims and families of last week's attack

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester on Sunday, June 4, with her famous friends in tow for a benefit concert honoring the victims and families of the Manchester terrorist attack.

The singer is calling the special show One Love Manchester, and the star-studded roster includes performances from Coldplay, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, and, of course, Grande herself.

The announcement comes a little more than a week after the horrific terrorist attack outside of Manchester Arena following Grande's concert that left 22 people dead, many of them young women.

Following the attack, Grande praised her fans for their "kindness, love, strength and oneness" in an emotional open letter posted on Twitter last week. "Music is something that everyone on Earth can share," she wrote. "Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy."

And that's exactly what Grande plans to do with One Love Manchester. In the immediate wake of the attack, Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman tour through June 5. She has not yet said when she plans to return to her tour, but she did promise that her Manchester return would be an opportunity for her and her fans to heal together. "I don't want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans," she wrote.

Proceeds from One Love Manchester will go to the British Red Cross Society's Manchester emergency fund. Those who were at Grande's Manchester Arena concert on May 22 can register for free tickets. The concert will also be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio.