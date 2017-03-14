Here's How Lauren Conrad Revealed Her Baby-On-The Way's Gender

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lauren Conrad is about to have a brand-new "guy" in her life: The Laguna Beach and Hills vet will soon have a son!

"I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy," the mama-to-be -- who announced on New Year's Day that she would soon have a munchkin to call her own -- captioned the Instagram image above featuring the message, "It's a guy." And we're willing to bet Baby Tell won't be wearing combat boots to the beach...

Lauren's little man joins a bunch of fellas in the Hills family: Kristin Cavallari has sons Camden and Jaxon, Frankie Delgado has mini-me Francis, Holly Montag is mom to Isaiah and Speidi will soon welcome a Spencer Pratt clone boy.

