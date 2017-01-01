Lauren Conrad Is Expecting Her First Child

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PMK*BNC

A major milestone is now written into Lauren Conrad’s life story: The Laguna Beach and Hills star is pregnant!

The 30-year-old lifestyle maven and husband William Tell are expecting their first child, the MTV alum joyfully announced on Instagram. Perfect way to kick off 2017!

"Happy New Year!" Lauren captioned the sonogram above. "I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..."

Before Baby Tell makes his/her highly anticipated debut, here’s a brief look back at the first-time parents’ relationship history: The duo began dating following a Valentine's Day setup back in 2012 (ciao to all of those guys who were NOT Lauren's Prince Charming) -- and the lawyer popped the big query in Fall 2013. A #DontTellMrTell bachelorette bash ensued, and the lovebirds said “I do” (with a few familiar MTV faces in tow) in September 2014. Fast-forward to the present: Make way for Auntie Lo and Uncles Trey/Dieter/Stephen -- and the sweethearts’ pups Chloe and Fitz becoming big siblings.

