Are Speidi Having A Mini Spencer Or A Mini Heidi?

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

The world is about to get a mini Spencer Pratt: Speidi are expecting a son!

"It was in my heart to have a boy," Heidi Montag -- who is due in October and announced the life-changing news last month -- reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. "I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, 'Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.'"

As for the notorious Hills pot-stirrer, he's raring and ready to teach his little lad all of his hobbies.

"He trains jujitsu all the time, so he’s excited to have a little grappler," Heidi says. "He’ll be doing jujitsu and soccer with him." And what about crystals?

Stay with MTV News as we anxiously await the arrival of Speidi's spawn -- and because we can't help it, relive the pregnancy hoax from Season 2 of the hit MTV series.