Watch Drake Praise 2 Chainz In The Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Trailer

Good news, 2 Chainz fans: the Atlanta rapper’s long-awaited fourth studio album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, is finally on the way. And it seems like no one’s more excited than Drake.

In a behind-the-scenes trailer hyping up the album’s release, 2 Chainz gets to work in the studio and onstage. In one scene, he kicks it with Drizzy, who tells him, “You’re one of my favorite rappers of all time. I say that proudly. Just got the best songs.” Elsewhere in the trailer, we see glimpses of producer Mike Dean and Pharrell, who says something about a unicorn.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music was originally slated for release in April, but was pushed back by 2 Chainz’s label. The album is now due out on June 16, and will presumably include recent singles “Good Drank” with Quavo and Gucci Mane, and “It’s a Vibe” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhene Aiko.