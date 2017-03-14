2 Chainz Drops A Vibey New Video On This Vibiest Of Days

YouTube

2 Chainz has come through and dropped an aptly vibey new video on this vibe-friendly smoker's holiday.

“It’s A Vibe” is a smooth, seductive jam featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhené Aiko, all of whom show up in the chilled-out visual. 2 Chainz kicks things off by throwing drinks back at the bar, and Ty holds court in a nightclub, where he’s surrounded by women in body paint. Trey, meanwhile, is all about the backseat action outside, and Jhené is a certified boss as she counts up stacks of bills while getting a foot rub. True #goals all around.

“It’s A Vibe” appears on 2 Chainz’s upcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. The LP was originally set to drop earlier this month, but has been delayed for unknown reasons. Just yesterday, however, he called it “the best album of [his] life,” so it sounds like it’ll be worth the wait.