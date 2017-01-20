2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, And Quavo Travel Back In Time For New Video

2 Chainz/Instagram

What would it look like if 2 Chainz guest-starred on Boardwalk Empire? Now we know, thanks to his new, vintage-inspired video for “Good Drank.”

Director Howard Ross filmed everything in scratchy black-and-white for the vid, and 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and Quavo definitely look the part as they rap over a mellow but snappy piano beat. Cosplaying as Prohibition-era bootleggers, they party at a piano bar where the ladies don flapper dresses and the guys look dapper as hell in suspenders and fedoras. The only colorful thing in sight is the purple drink (sorry, drank) that keeps flowin’ into everyone’s cups.

“Good Drank” appears on 2 Chainz’s 2016 mixtape Hibachi For Lunch. The ATL rapper is currently prepping his next album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, due out in April.