Kendrick Lamar Somehow Made Future’s ‘Mask Off’ Even Better

Getty Images

The most 🔥 remix of the year is here

As if “Mask Off” couldn’t get any better, Future’s monster single has just gotten an epic boost from Kendrick Lamar.

The Compton rapper’s verse kicks off with singsongy swagger before he assumes a punchier flow to taunt his competitors. “Platinum, platinum, platinum / Gotta look at yourself and ask what happened / How y'all let a conscious n---a go commercial / While only makin' conscious albums? / How y'all let the braids on TV? / How y'all let the hood at the table?”

Throw in that flute-laced trap beat and a Prince namecheck (“Prince live through me / Get your ass up and be inspired”), and you’ve got the fiery remix you never knew you needed.

Kendrick and Future are both in the midst of mammoth years. K. Dot is the artist with the biggest selling album of 2017 (DAMN.), and Future’s made history with back-to-back No. 1 albums (FUTURE, HNDRXX). With that stellar track record, it’s no surprise this remix goes as hard as it does.