The Only Artist Who Can Outdo Future Is Future, Officially

Prince Williams/Wireimage

The charts will never be the same thanks to 'HNDRXX' and 'FUTURE'

Future hitting the top of the charts with the release of his latest album is a triumph, sure. Future hitting the top of the charts with two albums in the same year would've been a massive feat, too.

But Future doing both of those things over the course of a single week? That's game-changing material right there, and he's now just made Billboard history with this achievement.

Thanks to FUTURE debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and HNDRXX following suit, the rapper is officially the first artist in chart history to top the albums chart with two different albums in two different weeks. FUTURE was the top album in the country according to the March 11 chart, and HNDRXX will sit pretty at No. 1 when the chart is published on March 18.

This also means that Future is the only artist to bounce himself out of the top spot since 1968, and he'll take up the first and second chart spots on March 18, with HNDRXX on top and FUTURE taking second. He's basically just set a new standard for recording artists everywhere, in that the only way they can beat his record is to put out two full-length albums a week apart and hope that they dominate in the days following their drops.

The moral of the story? The only artist who can beat Future at his own game is himself.