Amber Rose Wears Latex And Spikes In Future’s ‘Mask Off’ Video

They can’t keep their hands off each other

Come to Future’s “Mask Off” video for the cinematic anarchy. Stay for Amber Rose's S&M makeover.

The big-budget visual begins with an armed robbery spilling out into the streets during midnight hours. Future and Amber cruise past in a chrome-wrapped Bentley, watching the fiery mayhem unfold around them (while also sneaking in some serious PDA). From there, there’s violence, police action, snakes, flaming trash cans, a badass DJ Esco cameo, and, of course, flute players.

“Mask Off” appears on Future’s recent self-titled album. The Atlanta MC made history back in March by scoring back-to-back No. 1 albums with FUTURE and HNRDRXX, and with “Mask Off” a serious contender for song of the summer, he shows no signs of slowing down.