Katy Perry Brings The Buffet And The Ballroom To Saturday Night Live

Katy Perry was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live's season finale on May 20, and she did right by the special occasion by going above and beyond to make both of her songs true spectacles with some seriously eye-catching performances.

Perry kicked off with "Swish Swish," and though Nicki Minaj didn't make an appearance, she turned her stage into a vogue-off, with dancers, drag queens, and Instagram champion Russell Got Barz all breaking it down to her latest single.

After that, she invited the same fabulous crew with the addition of Migos for "Bon Appetit," which she performed in the center of a giant table covered in fruit that looked like it was plucked from an impressionist painting. Extra points to Perry for throwing some yoga into the equation before that, too, devolved into a dance party.

Both tracks are off Witness, Perry's forthcoming album out June 9. (No apples, oranges, or bananas were harmed in this SNL performance.)