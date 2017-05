Getty Images

Katy Perry And Nicki Minaj Are Here To Remind You That Karma Is A Bitch On 'Swish Swish'

Katy Perry is bringing out all her receipts on her new track.

She's recruited Nicki Minaj for her latest song "Swish Swish," which makes use of an extended basketball metaphor and a classic club beat. She also has some pointed lines, like "don't come for me, not today" and "your game is tired / you should retire."

It's basically the "retire, bitch" of pop tunes, and the assist from Nicki makes sure Katy gets a clean shot into the basket. Swish swish, indeed.