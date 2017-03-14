Frank Ocean’s Met Gala Photos Capture Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid In Party Mode

Getty Images

Frank Ocean made a rare public appearance at the Met Gala last week, where he sneakily slid behind Rihanna and later popped up in Kylie Jenner’s bathroom selfie. Apparently, the enigmatic artist wasn’t just there to party; he was also there to take his talents behind the lens.

Vogue tapped Ocean to take a bunch of photos on its behalf, and he came through with some seriously stunning shots. Using a Contax T3 35mm camera, he captured Kendall Jenner puckering up, Jaden Smith holding his dead dreads, Naomi Campbell blowing a kiss, and shots of Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and more stylish celebs.

On Tumblr, Ocean posted a pic of him and Ansel Elgort from the event, and wrote, “Thanks Anna [Wintour] for letting me shoot the party.”

See one of Ocean’s shots below (featuring the unlikely duo of A$AP Rocky and Gwyneth Paltrow), and see a full slideshow of his photos right here.