Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jaden Smith Is Carrying His Old Dreads As A Bouquet On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Jaden Smith has arrived on the Met Gala red carpet and he brought along an unlikely accessory: locks of his own hair.

His co-star in the upcoming film Life in A Year, Cara Delevingne, just shaved her head too. Now, we eagerly anticipate to see if she will also be carrying her former hair as a bouquet on the red carpet.