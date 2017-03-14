Frank Ocean Auto-Tunes His Introspection On New Single 'Lens'

Andrew Chin/FilmMagic)

blondedRADIO has become Frank Ocean's launchpad of choice in 2017, and the R&B champion has dropped yet another song on his streaming radio show.

This time, Ocean released two versions of the same single, and, naturally, they're both lovely: "Lens" has Ocean singing solo with little more than a smidge of Auto-Tune and a keyboard beneath him, and the "Lens V2" taps Travis Scott for additional vocal power on the extended cut of the track.

As it goes with the majority of Ocean's output, we're given a glimpse of a scene from a relationship, and this romantic rumination involves wry wordplay ("This thing won't last unless we're both lyin'/Fake flowers, no water needed"), allusions to the life he leads, and the uptick in attention Ocean finds himself receiving, affectionately and otherwise.

"Lens" follows up "Biking," his collaboration with Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator, and "Chanel, which served as Ocean's first output since Blonde.