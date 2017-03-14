Getty Images

Almost Every One Of Your Faves Is On Calvin Harris’s New Album

Back in February, Calvin Harris tweeted that he was working with “the greatest artists of our generation!!!” on his upcoming album. It looks like he wasn’t kidding — the Scottish EDM wiz has finally unveiled the guest list for the record, titled Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and it is stacked.

So who’ll join Harris’s quest to take over summer ’17? Take a deep breath and read along: Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Future, Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean, John Legend, Khalid, Migos, Schoolboy Q, Ariana Grande, Young Thug, D.R.A.M., Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, Partynextdoor, and Snoop Dogg. So, yeah … Calvin’s been seriously working that Rolodex of his.

Harris’s album announcement also came with a new clip previewing an unreleased collaboration with Future and Khalid. Like the previously released “Slide” and “Heatstroke,” it sounds like another funky, laid-back jam.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, the follow-up to 2014’s Motion, arrives on June 30: just in time to soundtrack your summer.