Ariana Grande, Young Thug, And Pharrell Party With Calvin Harris On ‘Heatstroke’

Calvin Harris is keeping the party going with another summery new track loaded with guest features.

Young Thug, Pharrell, and Ariana Grande all team up for a new single called “Heatstroke,” which follows the easy, laid-back tempo set by Harris's Frank Ocean and Migos collaboration, “Slide.”

In addition to supplying vocals, Thug and Pharrell both hold co-writing credits on the track. And even though a Thugger/Ari combo wasn't one we saw coming, the two vocalists have great chemistry. Turns out Ariana's silky-smooth delivery makes the perfect contrast to Jeffery's freeform rasp.