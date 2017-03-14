Did You Know These 8 Movie & TV Award Nominees Are Also Musicians?

Hailee Steinfeld (nominated for Best Actor in a Movie for The Edge of Seventeen)

Hailee Steinfeld rose to fame as an actress with films like True Grit and Ender’s Game, but it was her role in Pitch Perfect that transformed her into a pop star. She recorded the Jesse J–penned tune “Flashlight” for the blockbuster sequel, which subsequently scored her a record deal in 2015. Her debut single “Love Myself” and the EP Haiz followed later that year, and she’s since collaborated with DNCE, Zedd, and Machine Gun Kelly — all while continuing to dazzle on the big screen. Steinfeld returned last month with a brand-new solo single, “Most Girls,” and it looks like we’ll be hearing plenty more from her soon.