17 Most Gleeful Moments From The Flash And Supergirl Musical Episode

The CW

Remember: musicals have the power to make everything better

Do you know what true joy feels like? Because I'm pretty sure it feels like Barry Allen and Kara Danvers, otherwise known as the Fastest Man Alive and the Girl of Steel, tap-dancing along to a song about being super (that has a double meaning!) friends on Tuesday night's special musical episode of The Flash.

"Musicals have the power to make everything better," Barry's mother used to tell him, and while some musical skeptics might scoff at the idea, I think Nora Allen was on to something. A good musical can break us out of our own sorrow. That's exactly where Barry and Kara find themselves in "Duet," The Flash's long-anticipated musical crossover with Supergirl, guest-starring Glee crooner Darren Criss.

Having both just gone through painful breakups in their respective worlds, Barry and Kara deal with their relationship woes through song — and it's a delight. Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist generate so much joyous, kinetic energy onscreen together they could probably power the sun. (Plus, even the "villain" was a good guy!) Let's take a look at some of the most gleeful moments from the musical hour, starting with Barry's admiration for Singin' in the Rain.

1. When we first see Barry, he's watching Gene Kelly's iconic title number from Singin' in the Rain, also known as one of the most joyous sequences in the history of cinema. "Everything's better in song," Barry says wistfully, and I couldn't agree more.

MGM

2. "My sister says I put the Kara in karaoke." Of course Alex Danvers loves puns.

3. That moment when Kara is performing "Moon River" and she spots Barry in the crowd at the exact moment she sings, "My hucklebarry friend."

4. Kara and Barry both entertain the idea of clicking their heels three times while saying, "There's no place like home." (Kara's favorite movie is The Wizard of Oz.) They are so cute together.

5. Jeremy Jordan and Carlos Valdes finally get to shine with "Put a Little Love in Your Heart," a rousing dance number that showcases the musical talents of the musical theater pros. And it's just a really fun song to dance along to!

6. This moment:

The CW

7. Barry says he doesn't have a problem with Iris's two dads (Joe West and Dr. Martin Stein!!!) in this dream world because he loves musicals. Oh, Barry. You naive young thing.

8. Then said gay mob dads (played by Jesse L. Martin and Victor Garber) start singing "More I Cannot Wish You" from Guys & Dolls and my soul left my body.

9. AND THEN JOHN BARROWMAN JOINS IN AND MY THREE DADS CONTINUE TO WRECK MY EMOTIONS.

10. Musical nerd Barry totally geeks out over Joe and Martin's performance, and I cannot blame him.

11. Barry and Kara's tap routine to "Super Friend" is great because besides being extremely charismatic performers, Grant and Benoist (both former Glee stars) are actually tapping!

12. The song "Super Friend," written by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom, is full of adorable puns, jokes, and enthusiasm. It's the most enjoyable three minutes of the entire episode, which is saying a lot because the entire episode is SO ENJOYABLE.

13. "For instance, I have to say I'm not impressed by your more famous cousin."

14. "I'm your super — that has a double meaning — friend!" DID I MENTION THE PUNS ARE GREAT?

The CW

15. When Iris and Mon-El realize that only a true love's kiss can break Barry and Kara's spell. (I'm a total sap for a true love's kiss.)

16. And then Music Meister (played by a deliciously manic Criss) reveals that he's not actually a bad guy. He just wanted to teach Barry and Kara a valuable lesson about the power of true love. See? Musicals are a form of emotional catharsis.

17. Finally, Barry Allen steals my dream engagement and proposes to Iris through song. He sings "Running Home to You," written by La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and I swear my tear ducts haven't fully recovered. "I am meant to be where you are next to me," Gustin sings. It's just so beautiful!