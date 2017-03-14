Everyone Wore Bootcut Jeans To The 2002 MTV Movie Awards

Image: Getty Images / Graphic: Julia Panek

The 2002 MTV Movie Awards happened 15 years ago, before many now-retired Vine stars were even born. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring won Best Picture, Reese Witherspoon won for Best Comedic Performance in Legally Blonde, and Mandy Moore won for her Breakthrough Performance in A Walk to Remember. But most memorably of all, the stars all showed up wearing ... bootcut jeans? How casual! Let's revisit this time you are likely too young to remember.