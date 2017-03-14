12 Things About The 2007 MTV Movie Awards That’ll Make You Feel Old As Hell

Strap in and get ready to feel ancient — we’re flashing back to the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.
Between Jaden Smith’s first awards show win, Borat’s popularity, and Amy Winehouse’s newlywed bliss, there was a lot going on at the ’07 bash. It was the first time the Movie Awards aired live, and host Sarah Silverman gave the censors a workout with her jabs at jail-bound Paris Hilton (yup, that was the biggest celebrity story of the time by miles). But those aren’t the only things that’ll give you major flashbacks. Check out these other big moments from the ’07 show, and watch the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday, May 7.
Rihanna showed up with no visible tattoos.Getty Images
Believe it or not, there was a time when Rihanna’s body wasn’t decorated with more than 20 tattoos on her shoulders, neck, hands, and everywhere in between. When summer ’07 rolled around, the 19-year-old's Good Girl Gone Bad era was newly underway, and she ushered it in with an asymmetrical bob and a slew of risky style choices. She arrived at the Movie Awards in a cutting-edge dress with a subtle pattern, sweeping hemline, and a heck of a plunging neckline. Ten points if you can spot even one little tattoo on her.
And she performed the then–song of the summer, “Umbrella.”Getty Images
Paris Hilton made one last public appearance before going to jail.Getty Images
Most of the evening’s winners were upstaged by a star who wasn’t even nominated: Paris Hilton. After her probation violation, court hearing, and subsequent jail sentence, no one even expected Hilton to make the show, but she did, explaining on the red carpet, “I wanted to do something nice before I went off.” She showed up wearing a ruffled dress, sparkling jewels, and a coy smile, which only disappeared when host Sarah Silverman opened the show with a few jabs at her (“I heard to make her feel more comfortable in prison, the guards are gonna paint the bars to look like penises ... I just worry that she's gonna break her teeth on those things”). But Hilton ultimately got the last laugh. To everyone’s surprise, the Movie Awards were her last stop before being put behind bars — that very same night, she checked herself into jail to begin her 45-day sentence (she was released early after 23 days).
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens went together, along with their High School Musical buds.Getty Images
Pour one out for #Zanessa. The onscreen and offscreen couple kept it low-key at the Movie Awards, taking only group shots with their High School Musical costars on the pink carpet. But we all knew those two had started something new with each other.
Hills girls Lauren, Audrina, and Whitney were there to talk up their breakout show.Getty Images
While Heidi Montag walked the carpet with her problematic BF Spencer Pratt, the rest of MTV’s golden girls — Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, and Whitney Port — proudly repped The Hills. The show was between its second and third seasons at the time, and the girls were more famous than ever.
Borat and the second Pirates of the Caribbean were among the big winners.Getty Images
One look at the most celebrated movies that night will make you realize how long ago 2007 really was. The big winner was Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, which won Best Movie and Best Performance for star Johnny Depp. Ten years later, the fifth POTC film is about to come out, so, yeah, we’ve come a looooong way. Meanwhile, Sacha Baron Cohen won Best Comedic Performance for Borat, that ridiculous comedy everyone was obsessed with at the time. “Is nice?!”
Amanda Bynes was there and looked bubbly as ever.Getty Images
Forget what you know about Amanda Bynes in the year 2017. Forget the Twitter bashing, the drunk driving, and the fire-starting, and just look at her being totally normal at the ’07 Movie Awards. The actress, who was promoting Hairspray at the time, wore a little black dress, black pumps, and a chunky necklace, looking every bit the put-together starlet. Ah, those were the days.
Little Jaden Smith won the award for Breakthrough Performance.Getty Images
The nominees for Breakthrough Performance in ‘07 included a handful of then-newbies who are now bona fide stars: Emily Blunt, Abigail Breslin, and Lena Headey, for instance. But it was 8-year-old Jaden Smith who took home the prize for his heartwarming performance opposite his dad in The Pursuit of Happyness. Jaden accepted his first-ever awards show win via an adorable home video with Will by his side and Jada behind the camera. Little did we know what a style icon and Twitter philosopher he’d turn into.
Aly & AJ showed off their flip phones on the pink carpet.Getty Images
The Disney princesses showed up smiling, sun-kissed, and toting the hottest accessory of the time: chunky flip phones. When MTV News asked Aly who was on the other end of the line, she said, “I'm talking to Emma Roberts. I'm telling her to come over to watch scary movies and eat cookie dough.”
Amy Winehouse was a blissful newlywed.Getty Images
The late singer was just breaking into stardom in the U.S., so getting her on the Movie Awards was a big deal. Blake Fielder-Civil, whom she had married just a month before, was at her side the whole time, and they couldn’t have looked happier. Winehouse almost missed her performance thanks to a last-minute trip to Vegas (more on that here), but when she finally hit the stage for “Rehab,” all was forgotten.
Hayden Panettiere and Stephen Colletti went to an after-party together.Getty Images
In another edition of “remember these people dated?!” I’d like to remind you that Laguna Beach alum Stephen Colletti was once linked to Hollywood starlet Hayden Panettiere. The couple hit up a Movie Awards after-party together, looking smiley and smitten. They broke up a few months later.
Shia LaBeouf was there to talk up Transformers, which hadn’t even come out yet.Getty Images
The fifth Transformers movie is slated to hit theaters this summer, and there are two more in development for the coming years. But back in 2007, we were all blind to the Michael Bay–crafted world of explosions that lay ahead, though we got heavy hints at that year’s Movie Awards. Shia LaBeouf talked up the flick in an extensive pre-show interview, and his costars Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, and Tyrese Gibson were also on hand. It ended up winning the now-defunct award for Best Summer Movie You Haven’t Seen Yet — and thus began a decade of Transformers mania.
