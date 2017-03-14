12 Things About The 2007 MTV Movie Awards That’ll Make You Feel Old As Hell

Getty Images

Strap in and get ready to feel ancient — we’re flashing back to the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

Between Jaden Smith’s first awards show win, Borat’s popularity, and Amy Winehouse’s newlywed bliss, there was a lot going on at the ’07 bash. It was the first time the Movie Awards aired live, and host Sarah Silverman gave the censors a workout with her jabs at jail-bound Paris Hilton (yup, that was the biggest celebrity story of the time by miles). But those aren’t the only things that’ll give you major flashbacks. Check out these other big moments from the ’07 show, and watch the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday, May 7.

