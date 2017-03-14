Getty Images

Harry Styles Is Wet And Naked On The Cover Of His Debut Album

A week after unleashing his debut solo single “Sign of the Times,” Harry Styles has promised a whole album full of music. And he's told us exactly when to expect it.

Two new tweets indicate that the self-titled album will arrive on May 12. Styles also shared the LP cover — where he's wet and naked and did we mention wet — and tracklist, which includes such intriguing song titles as “Two Ghosts,” “Woman,” and “Kiwi.”

Just one month until Harry is here in his full glory. Now we just get to wonder which of these songs he'll be debuting on Saturday Night Live this weekend.