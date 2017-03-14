Harry Styles Cracks Open The Earth With Powerful Solo Debut ‘Sign Of The Times’

Getty Images

Harry Styles has emerged from his chrysalis as a fully formed solo artist with the powerful debut single "Sign of the Times."

The One Direction singer holds nothing back on the ballad, which starts out quiet enough and swells to an earth-splitting climax complete with a backup choir of probably literal angels. It sounds very little like One Direction or either of its solo offshoots, and very much like Harry has prostrated himself at the shrines of David Bowie and John Lennon like we were promised.

Even Niall and Liam love it.

Making a solo debut with a full-blown classic-rock epic is a bold move, but we wouldn't expect anything less from Harry.