Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

No one’s watching, so shake it like you mean it

Hailee Steinfeld’s ‘Most Girls’ Is The Song You Dance To Alone In Your Room

If Hailee Steinfeld's 2015 debut single, "Love Myself," had you feeling yourself, her latest song will give you the same jolt of confidence. "Most Girls" has a catchy, infectious beat that worms its way into your head and refuses to leave. You won't feel bad singing along though, because the tune's lyrics are empowering as hell.

"Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful / Most girls work hard, go far, we are unstoppable," Hailee sings in the chorus, shouting out the girls who wear sweatpants and dresses alike. "I wanna be like most girls." I mean, SAME.

The fitting single art finds the Pitch Perfect 3 star rocking a crown and hoodie, because as the song says, you're a "damn queen" no matter what you're wearing or who you're hanging out with. Don't let the haters tell you anything else.