The Bellas Are Back In Anna Kendrick’s New Pic From Pitch Perfect 3

Pitch Perfect 3 doesn’t arrive in theaters until December (boo!), but we’ve already gotten our first look at the reunited cast (yay!).

Anna Kendrick generously took to Instagram tonight (January 5) to share a picture-perfect photo of her fellow Bellas — or, as she put it in the pic’s caption, her “team.”

Rebel Wilson (Fat Amy), Brittany Snow (Chloe), Ester Dean (Cynthia Rose), Hana Mae Lee (Lilly), Chrissie Fit (Flo), Anna Camp (Aubrey), Kelley Jakle (Jessica), and Shelley Regner (Ashley) are all back and all smiles. Notably absent is Alexis Knapp (Stacie), but we’ll just assume she’s off caring for her cuticles and watching the E! network.

According to the rest of the cast, today marked the first day of work on PP3. Dean reposted Kendrick’s group shot with the caption “Today was a good day #pp3 #bellalove,” while Jakle shared a Polaroid version of the shot, writing, “Blurry but happy first day of #pp3!!”

Meanwhile, in other PP3 news, it appears the Bellas are going to face some new competition this time around. Instead of rivaling mesh-wearing Europeans, they’ll square off (sing off?) against a group called Dew. Earlier today, news broke that Andy Allo — a singer originally discovered by Prince — has been cast in the upcoming sequel as a Dew singer named Charity.

While we await further plot details, let’s pray the cast keeps sharing aca-awesome group shots like this. There’s a reason we crowned them the “Best Ensemble Cast” at last year’s MTV Movie Awards, after all — they’re just irresistible.