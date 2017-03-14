Get Out, Recreated With The Bajillion Memes It Inspired

When Jordan Peele's Get Out hit theaters last February, its wit and social commentary made it an overnight sensation. It also inspired too many memes to count, because that's what the internet does best. Get Out's visuals — especially this GIF of protagonist Chris Washington, played by Daniel Kaluuya — were inescapable at the movie's peak popularity.

Now Get Out has a whopping six nominations, including Movie of the Year, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. But before any Golden Popcorn statues are won, let's revisit Get Out's most viral moments. If you haven't seen the film yet, brace yourself for minor spoilers — but at least now you'll finally understand WTF is going on in these memes.

The Parents To put it simply, Get Out is a "meet the parents" story that goes horrifyingly wrong. Chris, who is black, and Rose, who is white, have been dating for awhile, so they're ready to take that next step. Rose's quaint family home seems harmless at first glance, but her mom's therapy sessions are creepy to the nth degree.

The Teacup Rose's mom, Missy, somehow turns china — y'know, the stuff your grandmother displays in a cabinet but never actually uses — into a dangerous weapon that even Freud would be scared of.

The Sunken Place "The sunken place" is a catch-all term to describe the terrifying pit of darkness you experience when Missy decides you're her next target. It basically feels like you're falling into oblivion and losing all connection with the real world. How fun!

The Running Move over, #MannequinChallenge. The #GetOutChallenge — running as fast as you can towards something, then turning at the last second — recreates one of the movie's most bizarre scenes, in which the groundskeeper sprints across the lawn in the middle of the night for fun. Fans began parodying this in shopping aisles and the like. The cast of Black Panther even joined in.

The Party Chris brings all the diversity when Rose's parents throw a party. At least, that's the case until he finds Logan King at the snack table.

The One Other Black Person Something's...off...about Logan, however. When Chris goes in for a fist bump, Logan clasps his fist as if it's a formal handshake. Even more weird, Logan is the spitting image of a friend Chris knew years ago — a friend who was reported missing and was never found by police.

The Keys To avoid too many spoilers, let's just say a beloved character betrays Chris and puts his life at risk by not giving him the car keys. How rude.

The Best Friend When all else fails, Chris's best bro Rod, played by Lil Rel Howery, has the brains and humor to keep him alive and the audience laughing. No wonder they're nominated for Best Duo.

