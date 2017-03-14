'Happy Bump Day': Kailyn Lowry Is Giving A Photographic Pregnancy Update

Kailyn Lowry's Instagram

Wednesday might be hump day, but Kailyn Lowry is turning it into "bump day."

The Teen Mom 2 cast member -- who will welcome her third munchkin this summer -- just shared a selfie of her growing bundle of joy and a caption with a new term that applies for her middle of the work week.

"Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me," Isaac and Lincoln's mama added along with the sweet selfie above. Won't be long before you're cradling that munchkin in the flesh, Kail!

While Kailyn has some time before this guy/gal arrives, she is already preparing with some necessary purchases:

As well as relishing baseball days with her boys:

And last, but certainly not least, gearing up for her college graduation (congrats!):

Stay with MTV News as Kail's due date approaches -- and offer your well wishes on her educational achievement in the comments!